LG introduces new color display that can be bent, folded, and stretched

How about a display that can be stretched, bent, folded, twisted, and whatnot without showing any depreciation in picture quality, color, contrast, and resolution? LG Electronics claims to have hit upon just such a display technology, something that has the potential to do wonders in the field of consumer electronics. From foldable smartphones and tablets to laptops, there is no dearth of device segments that can benefit from such a display.

The company is showcasing a 12-inch panel that is capable of displaying images in full-color RGB while having a resolution of 100 PPI. The latter bit might seem a bit on the lower side considering that devices such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro might have 264 pixels to light up every square inch of the panel. While that is great, it stands nowhere near the durability that the LG display boasts of.

Coming to stretchability, the LG display, as Gizmodo pointed out, can be extended diagonally by another 2-inch. That way, the display can reach a length of 14-inches before it gets back to its original shape and size. LG said the display comes embedded with ‘S-shaped micro wire structures’ that stretch and then coil back to attain its original shape.

The use of a high-quality silicon substrate of the sort used in contact lenses ensures it remains soft and flexible and does not break when bent, folded or stretched. It otherwise relies on a micro-LED light source to display images. The company said the display is able to withstand forces that alter its forms up to 10,000 times, which makes it highly durable compared to anything currently available.

Maybe we will have such flexible displays with even higher resolution next, something that is at par or even exceeds what the best we have at the moment. It can start a new era where devices don’t end up with broken or shattered displays when suffering a fall or in the face of a hard impact. Unfortunately, it’s not known when the first devices featuring such a display would be reaching markets though there is no denying such a display has immense scope for commercialization.