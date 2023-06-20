Momax launches new transparent iPad-compatible stylus

Momax has released a transparent magnetic capacitive stylus. The transparent design of the stylus is complemented by an aluminum alloy casing but allows clear visibility of the internal circuit board. The stylus features full-screen palm rejection, allowing users to place their fingers and palms on the iPad screen while writing. It supports small character writing at a 90° vertical angle, note-taking at a 60° tilt angle, and drawing at a 45° tilt angle. Regarding accessories, Moshi claims the stylus uses a customized POM tip and is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd generation, with a latency of ≤ 25ms.

The stylus supports magnetic wireless charging on iPad. Simply double-tap the stylus switch and attach it to the charging area on the side of the iPad. Users can check the stylus’s remaining battery level through the system widget while there also is a built-in battery indicator light as well. The new stylus is equipped with a USB-C port for charging. According to the official description, a 5-minute charge provides 2 hours of writing time, and it can be fully charged in about 30 minutes. In terms of battery life, the new stylus can be used for approximately 8 hours. It has a built-in 90mAh battery and goes into sleep mode after 1 minute of inactivity and automatically shuts down after 5 minutes.

The new stylus is currently available for purchase on the e-commerce platform JingDong for 178 yuan (25 USD).