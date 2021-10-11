Mudita Harmony is an E INK Alarm Clock

Mudita is finally gearing up to ship our their E INK phone, which they crowdfunded the development of it a couple of years ago. The company has just developed a new product, an Alarm Clock with an e-paper display. Mudita Harmony is your sleep companion which helps you establish healthy bedtime habits, improve the quality of your sleep, as well as bring you a sense of calm. Remove your phone from the bedroom and wake up to carefully crafted sounds without all the unnecessary distractions and information overload. It will ship out in February 2022 and is available as a pre-order for $99.

This is a minimalist product, it has soothing wakeup sounds and background music for relaxation. Canadian musician Nick Lewis did all of the sounds and while recording, he used a variety of instruments such as Tibetan bowls, a guitar, ukulele, and koshi bells. The company also incorporated soothing nature sounds and tranquil melodies intended to help you wake up more naturally.

The Mudita Harmony features a 2.84 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 480×600 and 270 PPI. It supports 16-bit grayscale, which makes the clock screen easy to read in normal light. Instead of single-use batteries, it is using a rechargeable 2600 mAh and power-efficient software. It has a large grilled speaker on the back, which is where all of music and sounds emit from.

The alarm clock has a customized front light that has 2300 K on the Kelvin color temperature scale. If you want to check the time in the middle of the night there will be minimal disturbance to your sleeping cycles. Light temperatures above 4000 K are defined as blue light and for most smartphones, they range from 6000 K to 10000 K. The front-light system is actually very useful for people who also have blackout curtains.



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.