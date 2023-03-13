One of the largest e-paper “slow movie player” concepts makes it really cool

In recent years, the idea of the “slow movie player” has been popularized, where a movie is broken down into individual frames and displayed on an e-paper screen for a few minutes at a time. This transforms the film into a dynamic piece of long-term artwork. However, due to the relatively expensive cost of e-paper panels, most of the existing examples of this concept have been limited to small screens that are only a few inches in size.

As technology becomes more advanced, the cost of production typically decreases, which has enabled [szantaii] to create a stunning 10.3-inch version of the “slow movie player”. The device features a high-resolution 1872 x 1404 Waveshare panel that is capable of displaying 16 shades of gray, along with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W that is housed within a commercially available frame. The finished product has a sleek and professional appearance that would be right at home in a stylish living room setting.

What makes this project stand out is not just its impressive large display. [szantaii] has also done an excellent job of documenting both the hardware and software aspects of the project, which includes the “Slow Movie Player service” Python software that he created. Even if you are not using the exact same hardware, his MIT-licensed code will still provide valuable guidance in the right direction. Refer to Hackaday for more details or the GitHub page for this.