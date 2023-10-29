Onyx Boox releases new Mira Pro 25.3-inch E-Ink monitor with built-in front light

In a bid to elevate the user experience, Onyx Boox has introduced an enhanced version of its Mira Pro 25.3-inch E-Ink Monitor which now comes equipped with an integrated front-light feature. IThome reported. This will allow for seamless productivity even in low-light conditions. The monitor offers a resolution of 3200 x 1800 and incorporates the independently developed BSR high-refresh technology by Boox.

Crafted from aluminum alloy, the monitor achieves an impressive 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, accompanied by a sleek design stand that supports a 90-degree screen rotation. The introduction of integrated front lighting ensures users can comfortably engage in work tasks even in dimly lit or dark environments.

In terms of connectivity, the E-Ink monitor supports HDMI, DP, Mini HDMI, and USB Type-C ports, providing versatile options for users. The addition of a rotary button on the side facilitates easy switching of functions and screen refresh. Boox has prioritized user convenience by incorporating built-in dual speakers into the monitor.

Designed with specific professional needs in mind, the Boox Mira Pro E-Ink monitor is ideal for individuals engaged in text editing, scientific research, and similar professions that demand prolonged periods of screen interaction. Moreover, the e-paper display proves beneficial for users prone to dry-eye syndrome, ensuring a more comfortable and eye-friendly work environment.

There is no word on release date or if there will be a price increase. The Onyx website still lists the old model, with no data on this new version with the lighting system.