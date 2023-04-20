Paper Jacket is a modern yet simple interpretation of the age-old clipboard

The recent emergence of a new class of devices, that of E Ink tablets seems to have one thing in common, that of offering the look and feel as that of real paper. Whether it be reading or writing, the new age e-note devices claim to have a paper-like feel that is as close to the real thing as possible. While that might also be true to a large extent, there is perhaps nothing like reading or writing on real paper.

While there is no denying the use of real paper has an environmental impact that can prove disastrous if not replenished in kind, there is also a strange aura associated with real paper that can evoke a sense of romanticism as well as nostalgia that no digital alternative can provide for. This perhaps is the reason we still have a modern interpretation of the good old clipboard reimagined in this time and age.

As YankoDesign mentioned, the said clipboard named Paper Jacket happens to be the handiwork of the Hirock Design Office and offers a clean and minimalist solution for holding loose sheets together. Also, while clipboards have been in use for over a hundred years, their basic design has remained largely unchanged over time. Their name originates from the central clip that holds papers in place and its bulky form makes clipboards impractical for anything other than stationary use. This leaves limited options for carrying papers around, as folders with binders and clips can also be bulky and add unnecessary weight to what should be a thin, lightweight solution.

The Paper Jacket is designed to be a thin and streamlined solution for carrying sheets of paper around without adding unnecessary bulk. It features a minimalist clip that securely holds the paper in place, while the cover also functions as a clip that snaps shut with the help of a thin yet strong magnet. This design ensures that there is no wasted space in the Paper Jacket, leaving only enough room for paper and nothing else. Despite its slim profile, the Paper Jacket is effective in keeping your papers in place and prevents them from falling or flying away, thanks to the powerful magnet.

The Paper Jacket clipboard has a clip that can be easily opened by pressing down the edge of the board to release or add more paper. The clip is held together by strong neodymium magnets that can securely hold up to 30 sheets of paper, ensuring that the paper won’t fall off or fly away. While 30 sheets may not be enough for some people, it helps keep things tidy and allows for easy swapping of written sheets with clean ones when necessary.

The magnet strip in the Paper Jacket clipboard not only holds the paper securely, but it also keeps the cover in place when closed or flipped back, preventing it from interfering with your writing. Furthermore, the magnet strip is strong enough to hold pens and stack on top of other magnetic clipboards, or even stick to a whiteboard, making the Paper Jacket a multifunctional tool. With its versatility, the Paper Jacket makes it easy to bring your favorite sheets of paper wherever you go.

The Paper Jacket clipboard may appear slim and lightweight, but it is sturdy enough to protect your papers and allow you to write on them while standing and holding the board with one hand. Additionally, the hard cover is designed to hold pens and can be flipped over to transform into a reading stand. With the Paper Jacket clipboard, you have the freedom to choose the type and number of papers to use, and how you want to write on them. It provides a simple and elegant solution for capturing your ideas and boosting productivity.