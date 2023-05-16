Paperlike 253 U is a 25-inch curved monitor with an E INK screen

Dasung has a long and storied track record for dedicated monitors with E INK e-paper screens; they have been making them for nearly a decade. Their latest generation product is the Paperlike 253 U, which features a curved screen. They have a few different models, which include the price. They have a wired ethernet version for $1700, wireless for $1900, wired with a front-lit display for $1900 and wireless with a front-lit display, which is likely the best one, for $2,000.

Paperlike U features a 25.3-inch Retina Curved E-ink screen and a 3200 x 1800 resolution; you get 4K quality. Retina-level immersive E-ink screen. Exclusive Curved Screen Frontlight. Patent DASUNG Turbo Refresh Tech. Ultra-thin Body. Super Refresh Tech. Support Wireless Display. Professional Desktop Monitor. Enjoy content with the most comfortable view. The main benefit of buying this monitor is that it is easy on the eyes. E INK is the closest you can get to reading on paper. If you purchase the model with the front-lit display, the light does not shine into your eyes; it projects light evenly across the screen. The front light uses white and amber LED lights for cool and warm lighting or a mixture of both. This is tremendously useful as a monitor for people who want to see it during the day and night.

Several ports on the back can connect to your Macbook, Mac computer or PC. It has several USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack for listening to music and a switch that will initiate landscape or portrait mode. The accompanied stand can be adjusted by height and swivel and has a 90-degree rotation. It supports a VESA mount if you don’t want to use the monitor stand.

Easy Setup – Paperlike 253 is easy to set up. It’s “plug and play” right out of the box. Attach the monitor to the VESA mount, plug in the power cable, and use the HDMI cable to connect to your computer. Professional ＆ Multiple ports (DP, HDMI, Type-c ports etc.) make it compatible with most devices and easy to attach ＆ operate.

Best Use – Paperlike 253 e-ink monitor is optimal for internet browsing, computer programming, ebook reading, and essential image viewing. The screen is large enough to work with split-screen and multi-window operations. It can display horizontally or vertically, mirror or extend the content on your primary computer screen. Paperlike 253 works with Windows, Mac (OS X 10.11 or higher), Linux, and Ubuntu. Multiple tasks to be performed simultaneously. Highly improve your work efficiency.

DASUNG Turbo High-Speed Refresh Tech – a customized chip that optimizes Paperlike 253 to provide unmatched E-ink refreshing speed by reconstructing the video stream signal processing, memory scheduling and other functions and algorithms.

Advanced Image Algorithm ＆ Multi-dimensional Adjustment Mechanism – We've Dedicated Over 9 Years to Perfecting E-Ink Quality – Focusing on Every Detail and Respecting Each of Our Users. Paperlike 253 Offers Three Built-In Image Modes: [Graphic Mode], [Text Mode], and [Video Mode]. Personalize Your Viewing Experience with Customizable Image Quality, Perfect for Office, Entertainment, and Learning. Protect Your Eyes While Achieving Your Desired Display Effect.

Paperlike 253 Improvements – Experience Stunning Clarity on a 25.3-Inch E-Ink Monitor with Retina Display, Delivering 3200×1800 High Definition Resolution. Enjoy Lightning-Fast Speed and Low Latency, Thanks to Our Continuous Improvements

Benefits: Say Goodbye to Digital Eye Strain with Our E-Ink Monitor, which Boasts a Display Free from Bright Lights and Blue Light Eye Strain. Enjoy the Perfect Viewing Experience for Typing, Coding, and Web Browsing.




