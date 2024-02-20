Poem/1 E Ink clock will tell the time disguised as an AI-generated poem

How about a clock that doesn’t just tell time but fills your space with some uplifting poetry? Meet Poem/1, the latest innovation in timekeeping that promises to infuse your day with positivity. To begin with, Poem/1 stands out with its electronic paper display for showing the time. But then, that is just a part of the story as it does not only show the time but also verses of wisdom in the form of rhymed poems. Unlike traditional clocks, it doesn’t rely on hands or numbers but delivers time via two-lined poems, which again are AI-generated courtesy of ChatGPT.

Interestingly, Poem/1 isn’t flawless, but rather intentionally imperfect, something that again adds a distinct charm to its character. While the occasional poetic mishap occurred initially, developer Matt Webb decided to keep some of these errors, adding a touch of whimsy to life. Visitors to the Poem/1 website can explore a simulator showcasing time-telling poems updated every minute, offering a glimpse into the enchanting world of Poem/1.

Also, If the AI clock is ringing a bell, it’s because it happens to be the successor to the e-paper clock which was launched earlier. That way, Poem/1 can be considered the more refined version of the clock that we saw last year. Matt Webb said he unveiled the prototype last year and going by the response it generated, he decided to go for it. Matt is also claiming he along with his team is fully set up and has his plans ready, which means the device is ready to hit the production lines.

To ensure a seamless experience for users, Poem/1 employs a centralized server to uniformly generate a collection of poems, eliminating the need for individual poem generation fees. A portion of the sales revenue is allocated to cover these costs, guaranteeing uninterrupted service for a year without any additional charges. The Poem/1 is slated for launch in August 2024 and is going to be priced at 119 euros. The AI clock is currently on Kickstarter where it has garnered $94,285 out of a pledged goal of $102,324, with 9 days still to go.