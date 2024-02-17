Radwear E Ink watch and Geiger counter: A Review

Here is a scenario that can be considered a fallout of many of the developments of modern times. We have devices such as tablets, smartphones, TVs, and such that keep us informed and connected. Those help us do our work, study, and do online research, besides also keeping us entertained. So deeply entrenched these devices have become in our lives that it’s hard to imagine a life without them, not even when we know they emit radiation that can be harmful to us.

That said, there is something that you can do – opt for the Radwear E Ink watch that, as the manufacturer claims, will let you have real-time info on the radiation around you. That seems too tall a claim, or does it deliver what it promises? Let’s find that out in this review.

Introduction

Before getting into that, here are a few words about what is this all about. Well, the Radwear is a radioactive Geiger counter, which refers to a device that measures ionizing radiation. That again is a sort of electromagnetic radiation that is all around us. It is measured in mSv and exposure to radiation of 1 mSv per annum is considered safe. The Radwear is supposed to give us a measure of the amount of radiation that is present around us in a given moment. That apart, it also happens to be an e-paper watch as well.

Style and build

The Radwear watch is a simple-looking device. It has a square build with a square E Ink display on top. Bezel width is uniform on all sides save for the bottom where it is thicker than the rest. Three pins jut out from the right edge and have a quite prominent presence. Flip it over and you will get to see a four-pin copper contact charging port along the left.

There are none of the sensors that you get to see on the rear of a smartwatch for the simple reason that the Radwear isn’t a smartwatch. It does not support NFC or Wi-Fi. Silicon bands with adjusters will hold the watch around your wrist. Build quality is good while the watch itself is surprisingly light. It not being a smartwatch means there aren’t going to be any notifications to bother about.

The Geiger counter

This is likely the reason you would opt for the watch in the first place. To get to the Geiger counter mode, press and hold the middle button on the right. This display changes to show the radiation levels currently present. Pressing the top button will get you into Settings. Pressing the middle button now will let you set the maximum radiation levels that you think is going to be safe for you. Once you have done that, you will have to press the middle button again to get back to the main menu.

You can also change the date as well as the vibration using the lower button. You can also choose whether you want the watch to make sound notifications if, say the radiation levels get more than a set value. Further, there is also a Reset and an About section as well. All of this makes it a simple device that is easy to operate and maintain. There aren’t a whole lot of features and functionalities to deal with that can often be overwhelming.

Now, as Peter demoed in the video review of the Radwear watch, bringing it to the vicinity of a bunch of devices such as a smartphone, a Kindle Scribe, and so on makes the watch show a higher radiation reading. However, unlike industrial geiger counter devices including those with an analog meter that are a lot more accurate and show real-time results, the Radwear takes time to reflect the changes in the radiation levels in its immediate surroundings.

That way, the Radwear might not be the most accurate Geiger counter out there or one that shows changes in real-time, but can still be worth it considering that it can show results that can be indicative of the amount of radiation the user is subjected to. This can be important for someone who might be facing some health issues and would do good to keep the exposure levels low.

That said, there may not be an easy solution if you are currently facing high levels of exposure given that electronic gadgets have permeated almost every aspect of our lives.

Conclusion

Radwear came to the e-paper industry with a seemingly unnecessary unit, a Geiger counter. It’s not a smartwatch, it is just an e-ink watch, and outside of a dosimeter, it has no other features. No pedometer, no heart rate monitor, not even an alarm clock, just the time. It is built mid-range out of complete plastic, and has a plastic screen as well.

The band is not removable. So, unfortunately, you can’t swap it out. Other than that, it does what it says it does, it is a Geiger counter, and it can measure radiation. However, because it is not analog, it is not a true live representation of what is happening at the given moment, but more of a collective exposure rating.