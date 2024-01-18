Shelly H&T Gen3 E Ink weather sensor is Matter upgradeable

Shelly, the Europe-based smart home device manufacturer has announced the launch of its new temperature and humidity sensor named the Shelly H&T Gen3. The company said the latest iteration of the weather info display system comes with an enhanced e-paper display while there also is twice the amount of memory – 8 MB – this time. All of this makes the device a lot more efficient and responsive.

Plus, another huge enhancement of the device is that it is now upgradeable to match Matter standards. This has been brought about by the incorporation of 8 MB of memory which is twice that of its predecessor, the Shelly Plus H&T. The feature isn’t enabled by default though but if you choose to upgrade, all of the current features are going to be retained. That is not all as Shelly claims the extra memory makes it future-proof as well, capable of absorbing upcoming features as well.

The latest-gen Shelly smart devices seamlessly operate via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Each device also doubles as a Wi-Fi network extender and a Bluetooth gateway, enhancing the reliability of local connections. No hub is needed too, allowing devices to function independently or connect effortlessly to the cloud.

The device also supports micro-JavaScript which enables smart-home enthusiasts, particularly those utilizing advanced platforms like Home Assistant, to craft personalized functions, something that further adds to the widespread appeal of Shelly’s innovative products.

In its Gen3 iteration, the device now features an integrated clock and boasts an elegant matte black. This is in addition to the classic white finish that the device also comes in. Maintaining the same compact size and impressive one-year battery life on four AA batteries as its forerunner, it offers versatility by being wall-mountable or conveniently placed on its provided stand.

As is already expected, the Shelly Gen 3 device is versatile in its applications. Among the various use cases that, as The Verge pointed out the device can be put to include regulating a heater connected to a Shelly smart plug. This connection seamlessly integrates with a sensor, allowing for automated shutdown once the room reaches an optimal temperature.

Additionally, pairing it with a bathroom fan through a Shelly in-wall mini relay facilitates fan activation based on specific humidity levels. The H&T sensor, a component of Gen 3, lends itself to a myriad of innovative uses—ranging from monitoring wine cellar temperatures to overseeing conditions within a cigar box.

Operable within a local Wi-Fi network, the climate sensor is equipped to function independently or in tandem with Shelly’s app and web interface. For a broader spectrum, it effortlessly integrates with popular cloud home automation platforms such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

The Shelly H&T Gen3 is priced at $31.90 and is slated to launch soon.