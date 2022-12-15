Supernote releases Heart of Metal Gen 2 Stylus

Supernote has just released their second generation Heart of Metal stylus. They come in all new colors and the cap now comes off and can sit on the top of the pen, giving you a more natural writing experience. The nibs continue to be ceramic, which never needs replacing and are only compatible with Supernote products. The big selling points is the pens body is made of solid brass, ensuring durability. The Rogue and Starry Night Pens are plated in 24 K gold for a luxurious look. The Samurai pen has alloy platting throughout the body, for those of you that like really heavy styluses.

Supernote claims that the industrial design is inspired by classic luxury pens and a solid, robust feel that is tougher than its predecessor, this pen is for those who want to feel like they are holding something special as they write down their thoughts. It also has subtle logo engraving, so the companies logo is less pronounced than the first generation pens. The grip is made of plastic and the dimensions are 135.7 mm × 12.2 mm and weight: 32.5 g.

The pens range in price and you can buy them today from the Good e-Reader Store. There are 9 colors to choose from.



