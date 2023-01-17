The Vekkia Bookmark Book Light can be best for those addicted to bedtime reading

There is nothing like settling down on a comfy couch and catching up with your favorite book, the one with real pages and ink. Being able to touch and feel the books or flipping over the pages has an appeal of its own, something that perhaps can’t be replicated or substituted with anything else. However, you got to be in a well-illuminated room to have the best reading experience or be oriented to the light source at just the right angle to ensure there is enough light illuminating your pages.

This can be an issue sometimes though it is here that things such as the Vekkia Bookmark Book Light can set things right. As its name implies, the Vekkia Bookmark Book Light is a bookmark but one that has a light source of its own. It’s bendable too, which means it can lie flat and be used as a bookmark. But then, it can also be paired with a removable clip and used to light up your reading area. What’s more, it offers three light modes – warm, white, and mixed – to ensure you have just the right kind of light to add to your reading pleasure.

The Vekkia Bookmark Book Light can also be clipped onto your e-reader or tablet device as well, should you need it. With your own portable light source, you can always get along with your bedtime reading without bothering your partner. The makers also claim it offers soft light with uniform spread which means there is going to be the least strain on your eyes. Clipping it toward the middle of your book will allow for enough light to illuminate both pages of the book. Made of high-quality bendable plastic material, the bookmark is also super lightweight as well, adding just 5oz to the overall weight of the book, or the e-reader or tablet, whatever it may be clipped on to.

The bookmark is also rated to offer 20 hours of continuous illumination on a single full charge when set at the lowest brightness level. For recharging, it comes with its own USB slot with which it can be plugged directly into a USB power source, which can be a power bank, the USB out port of a laptop, a mobile adapter, and so on. It needs to be plugged in for just an hour to get fully charged.

Coming to its price, the Vekkia Bookmark Book Light is now selling for $17 via Amazon.

