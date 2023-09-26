Wacom One Modular Pen for e-notes Review

Wacom is a company heavily invested in making products for professional artists; that is their core business. They have different verticals, such as WACOM-enabled displays for digital paper products with E INK screens. They have never released a dedicated stylus for these e-notes by themselves. Instead, they license it to other companies, such as Lamy. Wacom has done something exciting not seen before. They have created a Wacom stylus that has a modular design; you can choose from a few different colours for the body and around seven different colours for the cap, making the stylus heavily customizable.

The Wacom One 2023 Modular Pen offers a cordless and battery-free drawing experience. Powered by EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology, this pen was specially designed for the new Wacom One pen tablets and displays. With its ergonomic design and two side switches, you can easily access customization shortcuts and commands, enhancing your workflow and creativity. Personalize your Wacom One Standard Pen and make it uniquely yours by quickly replacing the front or rear parts. With this customization feature, you can tailor the look of your pen to reflect your style and preferences, adding a touch of personalization to your creative experience.

This pen is compatible with most E INK E-Notes with WACOM screens. We have tested it with the Remarkable 1, Remarkable 2, Onyx Boox devices, Meebook, Bigme, Fujitsu Quaderno Gen 2, Sony Digital Paper DPT-RP1, Amazon Kindle Scribe and most other devices that have a WACOM or EMR compatible screen; if you are unsure if your device is compatible, please get in touch with us.



