Why an E-Reader is a Must-Buy Before the World Cup

Every soccer fan knows that the biggest international tournament of them all is just around the corner. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20th and the best players in the world will all be in the small, Middle Eastern country, challenging for the main prize.

Online sportsbooks will already have their favourites but every World Cup throws up a few surprises. That’s what makes it the most eagerly anticipated soccer competition on the planet. Whether you are a soccer fan or not, you are likely to get into the spirit of things and enjoy a month of top-class sport. To give you an insight into the competition – and the players and teams involved – a little research is probably in order. Using an e-reader makes this enjoyable and more convenient. Here are five reasons why.

All in One Place

There are a number of good books telling the story of the World Cup and the history behind the competition. But you may not have enough room for all of them as you look to discover the origins of the World Cup. Using an e-reader will help here, as all the titles will be in one convenient place.

If you are planning on moving around during the World Cup – or even going to Qatar to cheer on your team – you don’t really want to be lugging around a suitcase of physical books. An e-reader takes up hardly any room at all and can still hold all the soccer information you’ll ever need.

No Need to Charge (too often!)

People tend to live on their phones these days. If we are talking about convenience, there is not much better than the supercomputer you carry in your pocket. But one of the most frustrating things about mobile phones is that the battery life seems to get eaten up far too quickly.

If you are using a phone to search for information on the World Cup you might find that it dies at just the wrong moment. E-readers, on the whole, are designed to have a much longer time between charges. It depends on some of the settings, of course, but a single charge could last the entire tournament.

Save Money

Every soccer fan would like to have a bookcase bursting at the seams with World Cup-related books. But most people either don’t have the room or simply can’t afford to buy all the titles they want. Aside from the space-saving element of an e-reader, books are usually much cheaper to buy digitally.

You can even find hundreds of free titles at some online bookstores. If you are searching by subject you can easily find the best World Cup titles and then look to see whether you can add to your library for nothing. Even the more expensive ones will be cheaper than buying the physical version.

Lend to Friends

If you have a group of friends that also have e-readers you may find that you are able to lend books to each other. With so many World Cup-related titles out there, this is an excellent way to save a bit of money and still get all the information you need before the big kick-off.

Not all e-readers have this lending feature but if you get the right one you could be a veritable fountain of soccer knowledge. You don’t have to worry about postage costs or missing a delivery – just lend and borrow all the titles you want and sit back and read. Just make sure you know the time limits associated with these features.

Figure 2 The Qatar World Cup has not been short on controversy

For the Planet

There has been a fair amount of criticism when it comes to the staging of this year’s World Cup – and other humanitarian and environmental issues. But using an e-reader can also be your small way of helping save the planet. Reading this way decreases the amount of trees cut down.

Think of how many World Cup books you could read between now and the start of the tournament. There would be thousands of pages of paper. Using an e-reader, not only offers you one place to keep all the titles, but it also helps you cut down on paper usage. That leaves you to watch the World Cup with greater peace of mind.