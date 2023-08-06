YouTube rolling out new 1080p playback option to select Premium subscribers

YouTube recently began testing a new video quality option called “1080p Premium” with an enhanced bitrate. Exclusively available to YouTube Premium subscribers, this feature promises to deliver a higher-quality viewing experience by providing more information per pixel, The Verge reported.

For those unfamiliar with video resolutions, 1080p refers to a video resolution of 1920 pixels horizontally and 1080 pixels vertically. By default, YouTube videos play at this resolution, but both free and paid users have the flexibility to adjust playback to lower resolutions such as 144p, 240p, 360p, 480p, and 720p60 (720p with 60Hz frame rate) based on their internet speed and device preferences. Moreover, YouTube has introduced even higher-definition options over the years, such as 1080p HD, 1440p HD, and 4K, allowing users to tailor their viewing experience according to their specific requirements.

In recent days, a select group of YouTube Premium subscribers reported encountering the new 1080p Premium option in the video quality menu. This feature is designed to offer an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p, resulting in sharper images and a more immersive experience. YouTube spokesperson, Paul Pennington, confirmed that this feature aims to provide more information per pixel, ultimately elevating the video quality for Premium subscribers.

Amid the excitement surrounding 1080p Premium, some non-Premium users have expressed concerns that YouTube might be phasing out the standard 1080p option to entice free users towards their paid subscription. However, YouTube denied such claims, reassuring users that there will be no changes to the existing quality offerings for 1080p (HD) resolution.

YouTube Premium, a subscription-based service, not only offers ad-free viewing but also boasts additional features like offline viewing and background playback. However, it had recently raised prices from $12 to $14 every month while annual rates have gone up from $120 to $140.

As with any new feature, 1080p Premium is currently in the testing phase, and there is no guarantee that it will be rolled out to all Premium subscribers. YouTube’s commitment to delivering an outstanding viewing experience remains steadfast, and user feedback from the testing phase will likely play a pivotal role in determining the feature’s wider adoption.