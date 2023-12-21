ZeroWriter is a DIY E Ink typewriter project built for around $200

There are quite a few E Ink typewriter devices already available. More notable among those include the Freewrite Traveler or the Flowo Typewriter. However, here is one that has been conceived and developed by someone who described himself as TinCanGames on Reddit. The E Ink typewriter named the ZeroWriter however is a modest attempt but one that does look promising. You can do basic drafting easily. The underlying Python code has been optimized for quick page refreshes.

A nice aspect of the ZeroWriter is that it comes with a case that has been 3D printed. You open the case, do your typing, and then close the case again once you are done. Such a setup makes the ZeroWriter extremely portable and travel-friendly. The ZeroWriter otherwise comes with a 4.2-inch Waveshare E Ink display having 400 x 300 pixels resolution.

At the heart of the entire thing is a Raspberry Pi zero 2 w processor. Then there is the Vortex Core 40% keyboard that comes with customizable firmware. Power comes from a rather generous 10,000 mAh battery which should be able to support 20 – 30 hours of operations easily. The ZeroWriter complete with the 3D printed case as pictured above can be built for $200 though a cheaper and more basic version of the same can be created for just $50.

Anyone interested can refer to the GitHub page on this for the complete code.