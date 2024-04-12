Tolino e-readers will no longer use Android

Tolino e-readers are primarily aimed at the European German-speaking market, and various models have been available since 2013. In 2019, Kobo started to design the hardware for all future e-readers, but the software is currently running on Android. This is all going to change, according to a new report, the software found on the upcoming Tolino Shine, Tolino Vision Color, and Shine Color will be running Linux, with a totally new UI and menu design. What does this mean? Kobo is now doing both the hardware and software.

When the new Tolino e-readers come out in June, they will have a revised user experience. The home screen, menus and reading options will look exactly like Kobo e-readers. However, there will be some subtle changes. Users will still be able to switch to different German bookstores and these e-readers will support audiobooks, so it will be possible to buy and listen to them.

European libraries will also continue to be supported. Users can switch to the library of their choice, browse collections and borrow them right on the Tolino. This is due to the continued support of LCP DRMs.

It remains to be seen if older Tolino e-readers will receive firmware updates with the new Linux operating system, but I doubt it. Switching out operating systems is a tremendous endeavour and lots of work. I have a feeling that the new OS will also be available on newer devices, but stranger things have happened.

