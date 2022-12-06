Tolino has released Christmas themed Sleep Screens

Many e-readers on the market allow customers to use their own images or display custom cover art for when the device is asleep or in standby mode. Tolino is the only company that actually develops their own images for customers to use when their e-readers are asleep. This year, they have developed five custom images for users to download for free and have a Christmas theme.

All you need to do to download the pictures is visit the Tolino website. Right-click on the picture you want to download and save it to your Desktop. Connect the Tolino to your PC with the USB cable and copy the picture into the DCIM folder. Once the pic has been copied over, unplug the e-reader. Next, simply open the “Settings” section in your reader’s menu. From there, select “More Settings”. Click on the next page until you see the Sleep Screen category. To set up your X-Mas Sleep Screen as a personal Sleep sSreen, select “Own picture from folder” and select the appropriate picture from your files. You have now set up your Christmas sleep screen.

