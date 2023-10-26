Amazon Ads unveils game-changing generative AI image generation tool to elevate ad performance

Amazon Ads is making waves in the U.S. digital media realm, and its recent announcement at the Amazon unBoxed flagship advertising conference is a testament to its growing influence. Insider Intelligence projects that global digital advertising spending will surpass $600 billion this year, with Amazon Advertising expected to rake in $33.96 billion in U.S. revenue.

One of the key highlights from Amazon Ads is the beta launch of its image generation tool which can be considered a groundbreaking generative AI solution aimed at breaking down creative barriers for brands. This tool empowers advertisers to inject life into their ads by seamlessly integrating backgrounds or scenery into plain product images. According to Amazon, this feature has the potential to significantly enhance ad performance, with products showcased in a “lifestyle scene” experiencing a remarkable 40 percent boost in click-through rates.

Using the image generation tool is a straightforward process and does not require any technical expertise. Advertisers can navigate to the Amazon Ad Console, select their product, and click Generate. Leveraging generative AI, Amazon swiftly generates a variety of “lifestyle and brand-themed images” based on product details in mere seconds. Advertisers can further customize these AI-generated images using short text prompts or enhance them with pre-set themes. Multiple versions can be saved for testing and optimizing performance, with the option to include up to five images in an Amazon ad, automatically creating a looping slideshow when using multiple images.

Amazon is however making available the AI-generative image-enhancing tool to only a select group of advertisers but said it plans to expand availability gradually. Amazon’s foray into generative AI aligns with industry trends, as many advertising platforms have been incorporating similar capabilities. Reports of Amazon developing AI tools for image generation first surfaced in May, and now, the tool has officially debuted after several months of anticipation.