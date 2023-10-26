Why Should Gen Z Be Reading Printed Books?

Reading has become a common habit for people of different age groups. Whether it’s seniors, millennials, or Gen Z, people are into reading miscellaneous genres. However, it has been seen that Gen Z is more into e-books rather than printed books. Although it’s quite interesting to see the young generation’s indulgence in reading in particular, reading printed books has its own perks.

Why?

Here are the benefits:

Better Grasp of Information and Focus

Reading physical books ensures better information absorption. It gives a better understanding of the emotions described in the books, like empathy, immersion, and even narratives. Most importantly, reading physical books ensures more focus than e-books.

That’s because e-books are usually accessible on electronic devices like mobile phones, which can further distract you from activities other than reading. Meanwhile, when reading physical books, that’s usually not the case. Gen Z is focused on the book itself without any distractions like internal/external links or social media apps.

Better Academic Scores

According to a study, people who read physical books are more likely to do well in their academic life than e-books. Even one book can contribute to better knowledge, vocabulary, and overall information retention of an individual. In fact, it’s common for people to discuss the book that they read with their parents or other family members, which further benefits them academically.

Less Screen Time

Regardless of how authentic today’s e-readers become, reading e-books increases your screen time. In today’s world, everyone, especially the Gen Z’s, has excessive screen time that can be strenuous to the eyes. It can also cause other eye symptoms, including blurred vision and eye irritation, however, in the case of physical books, that’s not generally the case.

Simplicity

Reading physical books is much simpler than reading authentic books. E-books are usually accessible on electronic devices, which require charging, and sometimes internet sources as well if you are reading them online. However, in the case of physical books, that’s not the case. All you need is a light source and a preferably cozy place to sit and read.

Additionally, in the case of physical books, there’s no need for anti-glare screens. People can simply read them in any possible circumstances, including open areas with sunlight.

Emotional Connection

Physical books are associated with some emotional and psychological connections with the human mind. From the smell of the textbook to its feel and texture, everything about a physical book is absolutely mesmerizing. Despite the popularity of e-books, the beauty of physical books cannot be denied, and for many readers, their experience cannot be replaced by e-books.

Good Night’s Sleep

Reading is often preferred before bedtime to fall asleep easily. However, the question is which one is better for reading before sleep? An e-book or physical book. According to a study by a team from Harvard Medical School, it was seen that people who read books on a light-emitting e-reader had poorer sleep quality and increased tiredness than physical books. So, you can do the math.

Have you been reading books lately? If yes, then which mode do you prefer the most: physical or e-books? Comment below.