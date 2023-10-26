Dasung Not-eReader 133 with 13.3-inch E Ink Carta 1250 can be both a tablet and a monitor

Dasung Technology has recently introduced its latest innovation, the Not-eReader 133, a versatile 13.3-inch E Ink tablet designed to serve as both an Android tablet as well as an external monitor. Boasting a Carta 1250 panel, the device claims a 2K resolution which should lead to a high-quality visual experience. The display features adjustable color temperature and brightness settings for both cold and warm light, providing flexibility for various reading environments. With a screen resolution of 2200 x 1650, the Not-eReader 133 with its Turbo Ink Screen High Brush tech promises clarity and crispness of a high order in its visuals.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The tablet can be easily connected to a computer via the HDMI interface, transforming it into an external monitor. Other ports it comes with include a Type-C interface and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Crafted from aluminum alloy using CNC-integrated carving technology, the tablet boasts a slim profile with a thickness of just 7.9mm. External accessories that can be attached to the device include a keyboard, mobile hard disk, and so on.

Equipped with a 6400mAh battery, the Not-eReader 133 should last several days comfortably on a single charge. The battery is complemented by 18W charging capabilities. The Not-eReader 133 also supports QC 3.0 fast charging, ensuring a quick and efficient power-up process. Running on the Android open system, specifically Android 9, the device enables users to independently install apps, expanding its functionality all the more. Other connectivity options the device supports include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi.

The Not-eReader 133 is currently available via Good e-Reader Store for $1,000.