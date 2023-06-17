Amazon and Disney Launch Hey Disney! For Users

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon has launched a new voice assistant called Hey Disney! in association with Disney. The voice assistant (also called the Disney Magical Companion) that’s built on Alexa technology is finally available in the US and is likely to bring the magic of Disney to your home. Users can access the service through an annual, auto-renewing subscription in the Alexa Skills Store for their Echo devices.

In their announcement, Amazon mentioned how the Hey Disney! VA is the “first time an Alexa Custom Assistant (ACA) is available on supported Echo devices for customers at home.” It has content from 20+ characters from different franchises, including Pixar and Star Wars, so fans can get assistance through their favorite characters’ voices.

How to Access Hey Disney!

If you already have an Echo device, you can buy the Hey Disney! VA skill by asking the device to introduce you to it (say, “Alexa, introduce me to Hey Disney!”). Once it’s set up, you need to say, “Hey, Disney, start the magic” to explore its features. This command will transition you into a world full of Disney alarms, timers, weather reports, trivias, games, and more. Additionally, it will allow your kids to listen to interesting storybooks and enjoy their playtime with characters like Mickey Mouse, Tiana, Groot, Olaf, Miss Piggy, and many others.

While discussing the incredible amalgamation, Mark Yoshitake (GM and Director of Alexa Skills) said how the launch of Hey Disney! indicates “what’s possible when two major companies marry their creative and technical expertise.” He also mentioned how it’s a great way for “fans of all ages” to experience storytelling. “We are thrilled to offer a magical, new experience for customers to enjoy on their Echo devices,” he added.

