Amazon and Shopify forge agreement for seamless ‘Buy with Prime’ integration

Amazon and Shopify have announced a strategic partnership that will lead to the integration of Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” feature into Shopify’s e-commerce platform, GeekWire reported. This move ushers in a new era for online shopping via the Shopify platform, granting them the ability to offer the “Buy with Prime” program directly on their Shopify-powered websites.

For Amazon Prime members, this collaboration opens the door to a more unified and dependable checkout and delivery experience across a wider spectrum of online destinations, extending beyond the confines of Amazon’s own domain.

“Soon, Shopify merchants who also use Amazon’s fulfillment network will have the option to add the Buy with Prime app from our app ecosystem directly into Shopify Checkout, processed by Shopify Payments,” the company said.

The development comes in the wake of a year-long tussle between the two e-commerce giants. Shopify had previously cautioned its merchants against integrating “Buy with Prime” independently, citing violations of their terms of service and potential security vulnerabilities.

The intricacies of this integration reveal a balance achieved through mutual concessions: Amazon Prime members logging into their Amazon accounts on a Shopify site equipped with “Buy with Prime” will be able to utilize payment methods stored in their Amazon wallets, but the payment processing itself will be facilitated by Shopify’s checkout system. Furthermore, a notable development is Amazon Pay’s inclusion as a payment alternative within Shopify Pay.

Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, emphasized, “Crucially, we are providing customers with access to Prime benefits, all while safeguarding their full control over brand identity and customer data. This is all seamlessly managed within the Shopify admin environment.” Finkelstein shared these insights in a video communication from the company’s headquarters in Ottawa, Canada.

The integration process will be executed through a dedicated “Buy with Prime” app tailored for Shopify merchants. Initially, this opportunity will be accessible through invitation only, but Amazon has confirmed its intentions to extend this functionality to all U.S.-based Shopify merchants utilizing Amazon’s fulfillment network by the conclusion of September.

In a joint press release, Peter Larsen, Amazon’s Vice President overseeing the “Buy with Prime” program, depicted the app’s creation as a collaborative effort between the two entities. Amazon has supplied further specifics for merchants on a dedicated page.