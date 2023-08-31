The Amazon Fire Max 11 price reaches new low in end-of-summer sale

The Fire Max 11 has been among the more interesting devices that Amazon has launched in recent times. The size of its display together with its specifications as well as the associated accessories makes it an excellent productive device but on a budget. Many even consider it as a viable iPad competitor as well but at an affordable price point.

Also, being an Amazon device, expect it to be offered at a discount every now and then as it is right now. The Max 11 is on sale for £159.99 at the moment via Amazon UK. That’s an entire £90 less than the £249.99 that the tablet otherwise sells for. That makes for the biggest discount the tablet has been provided with in recent times.

The above price is applicable for the Fire Max 11 model with 64 gigs of storage. The tablet will also show ads on the home screen though paying £10 more will fetch you the ad-free model. Further, for the price, you will only be getting the standalone tablet with none of the keyboard and stylus pen accessories that Amazon offers with the device.

If you’d like to opt for the 128 GB model, prepare to shell out £199.99, which again is for the model with lock screen ads. The ad-free model will cost £209.99. The ad-free 128 GB model with the keyboard cover is selling for £299.99 right now. The top-of-the-line Max 11 variant with the keyboard cover as well as the stylus pen will set you back a cool £334.97.

All of this makes the Fire Max 11 a nice device to have at an affordable price point. It has an excellent display, decent levels of performance, and good battery life. The stylus and keyboard attachments make it an excellent device for both productivity and entertainment. That said, the lack of access to the Play Store might be a concern for many even though you are likely to have all the apps you need via the Amazon App Store.

Still, there is a lot going for the Fire Max 11 and if you believe it suits you fine, Amazon has provided you a nice reason to opt for it right away.