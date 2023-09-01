First look at the Pocketbook Basic Lux 4

PocketBook Basic Lux 4 features a 6-inch touchscreen HD display using E Ink Carta technology, providing exceptional comfort and safety for eyes. The screen’s optical characteristics are nearly identical to a regular paper page, making it easy to read for hours without causing eyestrain or loss of focus. Additionally, the E Ink screen does not glare, making it comfortable to read outside, even in bright sunlight. One of the big selling points is that it has physical page-turn buttons, making it more intuitive to flip through the pages of an ebook.

This Basic Lux 4 has a resolution of 758 × 1024 and 212 PPI. The e-reader is made of durable plastic, and the colour scheme is piano black; the plastic front and back platting was done to lower the cost. A built-in frontlight allows comfortable reading in any lighting condition, including complete darkness. The front light technology is designed to be highly eye-friendly, with LEDs directed along the screen surface to illuminate the e-page rather than shining directly onto your face. It ensures a pleasant and gentle reading experience.

Underneath the hood is a Dual Core (2 × 1 GHz) processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. This isn’t much storage for anything but ebooks, which, according to Pocketbook, is the primary function. However, it does have a MicroSD card slot, capable of 512GB of additional storage. It uses an older MicroUSB port instead of the USB-C found on the new Verse and Verse Pro. It is powered by a 1300 mAh battery, which should be suitable for a few weeks; the OS is Linux.

The e-reader supports 25 book and graphic formats without conversion, including the most popular: ACSM, AZW, CBZ, DJVU, DOC, EPUB, FB2, PDF, TXT, JPEG, and PNG. You can even borrow books from online library services thanks to Adobe DRM support. And don’t forget that with Basic Lux 4, your entire library will be at hand because, in addition to the built-in memory of 8 GB, the e-reader has a slot for memory cards. PocketBook Basic Lux 4 features Wi-Fi, so you can buy books in any online store, conveniently manage the entire library and synchronize files with other devices with the PocketBook Cloud. In addition, the Dropbox service also allows fast and easy e-book delivery to the device. The e-reader has 11 preloaded dictionaries and 42 language combinations for free download. It makes Basic Lux 4 an excellent device for learning and improving foreign languages.



