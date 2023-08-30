Pocketbook announces the Verse and Verse Pro e-readers

Pocketbook has just announced two new e-readers, the Verse and Verse Pro, with 6-inch screens. The Verse Pro is premium it features audio output with Text-to-Speech, protected from water with IPX8 standard, while the PocketBook Verse is an affordable e-reader with E Ink Carta touchscreen and SMARTlight. They are available in a few weeks and can be pre-ordered from the Good e-Reader Store. The Verse retails for $129.99, and the Verse Pro is $169.99. These new models replace the Touch Lux 5 and Touch HD 3.

Verse Pro

The Pocketbook Verse Pro features an E INK Carta HD e-paper screen with a resolution of 1072×1448 with 300 PPI. There is a smart light so you can read during the day and night. Underneath the hood is a Dual Core (2 × 1GHz) processor, 512MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It has physical page turn buttons on the bottom of the screen, USB-C, audio through USB, WIFI, and g-sensor and is rated iPX8, so you can easily read it in the bathtub or beach. It is powered by a 1500 mAh battery dimensions are 108 × 156 × 7.6 mm, and weighs 186g.

The PocketBook Verse Pro supports the Text-to-Speech function, which can transform any text file into an audio track, voicing it in one of 26 available languages. Switch from reading a book to listening to it anytime: just two clicks and the e-reader will start reading aloud while you do your daily routine. The natural-sounding voices available with Text-to-Speech guarantee that your book does not lose any detail or emphasis.

The device also supports six popular audio formats, making it an excellent choice for listening to audiobooks. With Bluetooth technology, the e-reader easily connects to wireless headphones or car audio systems, ensuring uninterrupted listening pleasure.

The PocketBook Verse Pro is perfectly compact, has a stylish look and well-thought-out ergonomics. In attractive Azure or Passion Red colours, the e-reader stands out from the crowd and exudes a premium aesthetic.

Pocketbook Verse

The Pocketbook Verse features an E INK Carta e-paper display with a resolution of 1024×768 with 212 PPI. This model will have a bit lower font clarity than the Verse Pro. It also has a Smartlight to read during the day or night. There are physical page turn buttons on the bottom of the screen. Underneath the hood is a Dual Core (2 × 1 GHz) processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. This model also has a MicroSD that supports 128GB of additional storage, USB-C, G-sensor, and WIFI and is powered by a 1500 mAh battery. The dimensions are 108 × 156 × 7.6 mm and weighs 182 g.

The Pocketbook Verse and Verse Pro supports 25 book and graphic formats, including ACSM, AZW, CBZ, DJVU, DOC, EPUB, FB2, PDF, TXT, JPEG, and PNG, so there is no need to convert your files anymore. With PocketBook, readers can forget about the problem of file conversion and will save their precious time. Thanks to its Adobe DRM support, it also offers compatibility with online library services. Borrowing books online has never been easier!