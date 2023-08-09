Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days mega sales event in the fall season

In a fashion reminiscent of the previous year, Amazon is gearing up to present a follow-up to its successful Prime Day in October. The upcoming event, named Prime Big Deal Days, is all set to pamper Prime members with exclusive offers and discounts. Building on the overwhelming response received during July’s Prime Day, this autumn’s Prime Big Deal Days promise Amazon Prime members the golden opportunity to seize some of the most remarkable deals of the year.

The product spectrum covered by the sale is vast, ranging from cutting-edge technology and household essentials to fashionable attire and beauty products. Anticipate substantial markdowns across the entire platform, encompassing even those items that seldom see a reduction in price. Coveted products like premium kitchen appliances and electronics, including Amazon’s own lineup of devices such as Kindles and Fire tablets, are projected to be integral to the sales offerings.

Prime Big Deal Days will be a global phenomenon, spanning 19 countries. Those include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.

The precise dates for the event are yet to be unveiled by Amazon. Harkening back to last year, the sale transpired on the 11th and 12th of October. Notably, participation in the sale mandates an active Prime membership. Individuals who haven’t experienced the perks of Amazon Prime can now indulge in a week-long trial for a mere $1.99.The cost of an Amazon Prime membership otherwise stands at $14.99 per month (excluding taxes) or $139 annually.

The benefits of membership extend beyond the allure of Prime Big Deal Days. Subscribers can take advantage of complimentary two-day shipping on the majority of Amazon’s products, and in select areas, the convenience of same-day delivery. Additionally, Prime members also have exclusive access to an extensive collection of TV shows and movies via Amazon Prime Video along with exclusive deals at Whole Foods Market.

Stay tuned to receive additional insights, including the live sale dates, as they become available.