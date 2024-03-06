Amazon App Store closes on Microsoft Store on Windows 11

Microsoft made a big deal a couple of years ago when it signed an agreement with Amazon to have Android apps available to be installed on Windows 11 computers. Users needed to install an Android sub-system in order to get apps running, but for many users this was the only way to download and listen to audiobooks via Audible on a PC. Amazon has just announced that the App Store will be closing on March 5th, 2024.

The Amazon app store will not be available to install for new users, but existing users with the App Store already installed will continue to be able to use their existing apps. Starting on March 5, 2025, Amazon App Store on Windows 11 and any apps downloaded from it will not be supported, which means you won’t be able to update existing apps, and many apps that have new versions will cease to work.

Despite this change, Amazon wants to assure you that Amazon App Store will continue to be available and supported on Fire TV, Fire Tablet and Android devices. “We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work to enhance and evolve the Amazon App Store experience on those devices.”