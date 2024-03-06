DynaScan Technology Launches Largest ePaper Display

Image credit: avinteractive

Finally, DynaScan Technology’s ePaper display is launched. And it is the biggest-ever ePaper display to date in the world. In early this year, the premier manufacturer of high brightness displays, announced its plan to launch the product.

Size has been the biggest limitation for ePaper displays. Smaller displays would work for signposts, but they are not sufficient for outdoor advertising. Last year, PPDS was able to take this one step ahead by launching its new 32-inch e-Paper display. Now, DynaScan has followed up by launching the 42-inch model. The latest model is part of the company’s first e-Paper line-up, which also includes a 13.3-inch and a 25.3-inch model.

Given the competition in the market, DynaScan uses the latest color E-Ink technology for this digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution. The E Ink Kaleido(TM) 3-color ePaper technology, which powers the display, is suitable for various environments because of its wide operating temperature range, which lies between -15 and 65 degrees Celsius. This technology is sunlight-proof and more energy-efficient compared to LCD. So, DynaScan’s e-Paper displays are suitable for both outdoor and indoor purposes.

Alan Kaufman, President of DynaScan Technology, said: