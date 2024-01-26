DynaScan Technology to unveil new e-paper display solutions at ISE 2024

DynaScan Technology, a prominent player in the field of innovative display solutions said it is all set to launch a range of new sustainable digital-out-of-home (DOOH) product line at Integrated Systems Europe 2024. The ISE 2024 event will be taking place in Barcelona and is scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 2, 2024.

Scheduled for demonstration is a digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution featuring the largest E Ink Kaleido 3-color e-paper to date. The E Ink Kaleido 3 outdoor display boasts a wide operating temperature range from -15 to 65 degrees Celsius, rendering it suitable for diverse environments and making it an ideal choice for various public display applications. There are going to be three display size options shown which include a 13.3-inch, and 25.3-inch, along with a 42-inch color and a 42-inch monochrome solution.

DynaScan said they have lined up ambitious plans to introduce a sustainable DOOH product line in 2024, with plans to incorporate displays of larger sizes in the future. The company further stated it will be drawing upon its proficiency with cutting-edge color E Ink technology in crafting displays customized for demanding scenarios such as storefront windows and outdoor surroundings. The benefits of e-paper displays are all too well known, which include outstanding visibility in sunlight as well as reduced power consumption.

Alan Kaufman, President of DynaScan Technology, expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge display solutions that offer excellent sunlight readability and low power consumption. Together with E Ink, we look forward to creating displays that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Representatives from DynaScan spanning Europe, North America, and Asia will be available at the company’s Stand 3D700 at Integrated Systems Europe to showcase the new displays as well as address visitors’ inquiries.