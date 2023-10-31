Philips Tableaux 5150I with 32-inch Spectra 6 E Ink display launched

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is thrilled to unveil the latest advancement in its e-paper signage range with the introduction of the groundbreaking 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150I designed specifically for retail environments. This new addition marks a significant leap in technology for larger form factor full-color e-paper displays, 365retail.co.uk reported.

During ISE 2023 held between Jan 31 and 3 Feb, PPDS ushered in a new era of display technology by being the first to bring a full-sized color digital signage display to the market with the debut of the 25-inch Philips Tableaux. The unveiling of the 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150I continues to elevate PPDS’ e-paper portfolio, whether deployed as a standalone solution or integrated into a network of displays across diverse retail locations globally.

“At ISE 2023 we changed the game for digital signage with the introduction of our zero power consumption 25” Philips Tableaux Series, retail among the early adopters to date,” said Martijn van der Woude, VP of Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS. “Philips Tableaux ePaper displays present a more sustainable alternative, eliminating the need for paper consumption and waste, thereby minimizing environmental impact. In 2024, we are once again leading the market with our new 32” model, pushing the boundaries of next-generation ePaper technology. We’re excited for you to experience it.”

The new 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150I inherits all the benefits of the 25-inch Philips Tableaux while introducing additional features. Notably, it becomes the world’s first signage display confirmed to operate on E Ink’s highly anticipated E Ink Spectra 6 color platform. Equipped with 16 GB of internal memory and 2 GB RAM, content updates are seamlessly facilitated through USB, micro USB, Micro SD, LAN, and Wi-Fi 5 by simply connecting the Philips Tableaux 5150I to a nearby power source.

The 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150I Series offers versatile management options, allowing manual control or remote management through third-party or PPDS in-house software. This includes PPDS Wave, the company’s exclusive secure cloud platform, delivering advanced and effortless remote device management capabilities for Android SoC Philips Professional Display fleets of any size and in any location. For fixed installations and environments requiring regular image changes, the Philips Tableaux 5150I incorporates Power over Ethernet (PoE), ensuring both power and connectivity for seamless remote management.

“We are excited PPDS has adopted our full-colour E Ink Spectra™ 6 for their new Tableaux 5150I Series and will be the first to implement our new 31.5” module,” said an elated Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “E Ink is committed to working with partners like PPDS to create sustainable signage that delivers the benefits of digital content with the aesthetic of print quality, while being incredibly power efficient.”