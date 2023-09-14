Amazon creates AI tool for sellers to generate product listings automatically

Amazon has unveiled a suite of cutting-edge generative AI tools tailored to sellers, offering an efficient solution for crafting product listings, Engadget reported. These innovative capabilities are designed to assist sellers in generating compelling product descriptions, titles, and listing details with utmost ease, things that would have been required to be done manually.

Amazon’s AI tools leverage the capabilities of large language models, known as LLMs, which have undergone extensive training on vast datasets. While Amazon doesn’t explicitly detail its training data sources, it’s likely that the retail giant utilized its own extensive listing data to train these machine learning models. Previously, Amazon had employed machine learning and deep learning techniques to extract and enrich product information, but these new-generation AI capabilities represent a significant advancement in this technology.

Robert Tekiela, Vice President of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems, explained the significance of these generative AI models, stating, “With our new generative AI models, we can infer, improve, and enrich product knowledge at an unprecedented scale and with dramatic improvement in quality, performance, and efficiency.” These models possess the ability to infer product information from diverse sources, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning. For instance, they can deduce that a table is round if specifications include a diameter or determine the collar style of a shirt based on its image.

Amazon anticipates that its generative AI tools will offer substantial time savings for sellers while simultaneously enabling customers to access more comprehensive product information. However, the broad-scale utilization of generative AI models does raise some concerns. These models, due to their generative nature, possess the ability to “hallucinate” or create false information not rooted in real data.

There is also the possibility of other errors in output that may go unnoticed unless reviewed by a human. In the event that these tools generate inaccurate product listings and descriptions, Amazon could potentially face liability issues, particularly if it fails to disclose that AI was used in the listing’s creation.

Amazon is not alone in turning to generative AI to streamline the product listing process. eBay recently introduced a generative AI tool capable of generating product listings from photos. Shopify, earlier this summer, launched its own ChatGPT-like assistant to aid e-commerce merchants in understanding and responding to business-related queries, demonstrating the growing adoption of generative AI-like tools in the e-commerce industry.