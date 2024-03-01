Amazon Fire Max 11 selling for $140 at Woot, its lowest price ever

Woot is currently selling Amazon’s largest tablet, the Fire Max 11, for $140. This deal marks a significant discount of $89 off the list price which makes it $37 cheaper than the current price on Amazon. The offer applies to the 64 GB model with lock-screen ads. The price however does not include additional accessories such as the magnetic case, stylus, and keyboard case, all of which will have to be bought separately. The lowest we have seen the tablet’s price drop down to during shopping events last year has been $150. This makes the Woot deal $10 lower than its all-time low price. The sale is expected to continue until Sunday or until the tablet inventory runs out.

The Fire Max 11 boasts an 11-inch LCD screen having a resolution of 2,000 x 1,000 pixels. This makes it the largest tablet Amazon has ever come up with. While most of Amazon’s Fire tablets are geared towards more casual usage such as reading and streaming, the Fire Max 11 is positioned as the more mature option in the lineup, suitable for work and multitasking. It features an octa-core MediaTek processor that claims to be 50 percent faster than its predecessor. Together with the available accessories, it can be as good for productivity as for entertainment.

However, users should note that Fire Tablets rely on the Amazon App store, limiting access to Google’s productivity apps. Nonetheless, the Fire Max 11 offers an aluminum build which makes it more robust than plastic cladded tablet device. No wonder, Amazon claims that the Fire Max 11 is “four times as durable as the iPad 10.9 (tenth generation).” Additionally, when paired with a stand, the tablet can enter “show mode,” emulating Amazon’s smart displays and providing access to Alexa’s controls and features.

Other features of the tablet include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a pair of 8 MP cameras each on the front and rear, a fingerprint sensor, and picture-in-picture functionality. This last feature is particularly useful for monitoring smart home cameras while consuming media content. Although targeted at adults for productivity tasks, the Fire Max 11 boasts a claimed 14-hour battery life, extensive parental controls, and access to Amazon Kids+ subscription, making it suitable for children as well.