Lenovo Tab M12 Matte Display – the e-note device of the future?

In what can be considered a new trend among manufacturers to come up with devices having less glare, Lenovo has a new tablet in the making that falls right in this category. The Tab M12 Matte Display, as the tablet is being referred to right now, can well be considered as a spin-off of the Tab M12 that the company already offers. That way, the underlying specs are going to be just the same as on the Tab M12, with only an anti-glare LCD panel making the difference.

Among the inherent positives of an anti-glare display is that it reduces eye strain significantly, if not eliminate it entirely. The display is also a lot more readable as well, even in bright or in direct sunlit conditions. It offers a better battery life too, even with every other specs remaining the same.

Further, an anti-glare display immediately brings it into contention as a viable alternative to e-reader devices such as the Kindle or the Kobo. e-Reader comes with e-paper displays such as those from E Ink that have the same look and feel as printed paper. It is entirely reflective in nature and hence requires ambient light for reading. That way, it cuts down on blue light radiation while glare is almost non-existent.

So, does that make the Tab M12 Matte Display a Kindle alternative?

That isn’t the case considering that the Kindle is a pure e-reader device. It has been designed from the ground up to offer a pure and unadulterated reading experience. The Tab M12 Matte Display might come close to that but can’t replicate the same feel that a Kindle or a Kobo can offer. Also, it being a tablet at the core. there isn’t going to be a distraction-free reading experience with the Tab M12 Matte Display. Rather, e-book reading is going to be one of the many things that the Tab M12 Matte Display can do, not the only, and that matters.

Does that make the Tab M12 Matte Display an unviable option right from the start?

On the contrary, the tablet comes with a lot of positives. With the Tab M12 version, you will have everything that you’d expect out of an Android tablet but with less glare. Whether be it for entertainment or work, spending long hours with the tablet won’t hurt your eyes. Given that the Tab M12 Matte Display is going to be compatible with the same accessories – Keyboard Pack, Folio Case, and the Lenovo Tab Pen – as the P12, the tablet can be ideal for work and study. It can be considered to be in the same league as the TCL NxtPaper 14 series of tablets.

Tab M12 Matte Display Specifications

Coming to specs, the Tab M12 Matte Display will come with a 12.7-inch 60 Hz 3K (2944 x 1840 pixels) anti-glare LCD display on top. It will have a 16: 1- aspect ratio and a color gamut of 96 percent. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 would make up the core of the tablet and will function in tandem with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to up to 1 TB via microSD cards. There is a front 13 MP and rear 8 MP camera present as well.

Keeping the device going is a 10200 mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 while there is also a USB Type-C 2.0 charging port. Sensors the tablet comes with include an accelerometer, RGB sensor, hall-sensor, fingerprint Sensor, e-compass, and, gyroscope. It supports face unlock too. Then there also are a pair of mics onboard, along with Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos. That makes it great for entertainment, including listening to audiobooks.

So, who the Tab M12 Matte Display is aimed at?

Anyone who is looking for a multi-tasking device, who’d like to have a device that can let them surf the net, play games (of moderate intensity), watch movies, listen to music, etc, apart from reading books, listen to audiobooks, and podcasts, and such. With a keyboard and stylus, it can be a great productivity tool. All of this immediately puts e-readers out of the way as its direct competitors. At 615 grams, your arms would begin to tire easily before you even get into any serious reading.

e-Note device makers might have something to worry about with the Tab M12 Matte Display though. Being essentially Android tablets with an E Ink display, a relatively low refresh happens to be one of the biggest banes of the e-note devices. None of such with the Tab M12 Matte Display that has a brilliant 3K display having a billion colors with a faster page refresh rate.

Coming to price and availability, none of that is in the public domain as yet though expect it to be priced in the vicinity of the P12, maybe a bit higher.