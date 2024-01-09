New TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro with NXTPAPER 3.0 display – a giant e-reader in the guise of a tablet

TCL has introduced the NXTPAPER 3.0 display tech at CES 2024 which the company is claiming is more paper-like than ever. The company is also showcasing the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet at the event featuring the latest iteration of its NXTPAPER display tech. There is the Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G being shown as well which should suffice for those who’d prefer something smaller.

TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 display

The new NXTPAPER 3.0 displays will have the same basic design in that it continues to be backlit LCD at its core. However, TCL is claiming there is markedly reduced glare along with enhanced blue light filtration (up to 61 percent) which makes it more eye-friendly than its predecessors. Another huge positive of the new NXTPAPER 3.0 display is its Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screen which, as Liliputing said, “stimulates the ’emission-reflection-refraction’ path of natural light,” something that the company claims ‘closely mirrors the experience of reading books in natural light.’

The display is also 10 percent brighter, reaching 700 nits. The new display boasts DC dimming that allows for reduced flicker while the RGB sensor onboard will adjust the color temperature according to the ambient lighting automatically. All of this makes for a more soothing display that ensures enhanced eye pleasure. Be it reading e-books or watching videos, your eyes won’t get fatigued as easily as it would on a normal LCD display.

In fact, this happens to be one of the biggest positives of the TCL NXTPAPER display tech which offers all the advantages of a normal LCD screen but in a more eye-friendly manner. You have a higher refresh rate as well as full-color support, both of which happen to be the biggest bane of E Ink displays.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro

Coming to the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro, the tablet comes with a 14-inch 2.8K display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. Making up the core of the tablet is a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor that is coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of native storage. Another highlight of the tablet is its VersaView UI which lets users switch between NXTPAPER mode and the standard tablet mode easily. You can choose between full-color, black-and-white, or a display that offers a muted color effect.

The NXTPAPER mode is interesting as it offers a feel that is similar to what you have on devices such as the Kindle that comes with an E Ink display. So, while you have a monochrome display, the UI adjusts to prioritize reading above anything else. For instance, the icons get stripped down while there is a lot more blank space introduced. Also, the black text against the overall white background looks nice and inviting.

There is also a physical button present that allows for switching between the three different viewing modes effortlessly. There is an Eye Health Assistant present as well which acts to remind users to reduce screen brightness or maybe even not use the tablet at all at midnight. These apart, the tablet can be turned into a notebook device by attaching a keyboard unit.

Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G

The Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G also features the same NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology. The tablet however comes with a smaller 10.4-inch 2K display. Another unique aspect of the tablet is that it comes with 5G support. The Tab 10 NXTPAPER also lacks a button for changing display modes. Other specs include 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There are dual speakers onboard along with a 6,000 mAh battery. The tablet runs Android 14 right out of the box.

TCL 50 Series smartphones

TCL also said there are going to be 7 new smartphones launched in the coming days that would form part of the company’s 50 Series of phones. However, of these, it is the 50 XL NTXPAPER 5G and 50 XE NTXPAPER 5G that would feature NXTPAPER 3.0 technology.

No pricing or exact launch info for any of the devices has been revealed as yet.