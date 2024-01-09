iFlytek S2 e-note with 10-inch E Ink display launched

iFlytek has introduced a new e-note device – the iFlytek Youth Reading Book S2. The e-note device features a 10-inch E Ink display having 1600 x 1200 resolution which boils down to a pixel density of 200 PPI. That might be a bit underwhelming considering that devices with 300 PPI resolution E Ink displays have become mainstream.

The new iFlytek e-note device otherwise comes with a 2 GB memory and 64 GB of onboard storage. A 3200 mAh battery keeps the e-note moving and can be recharged via the Type-C port that the e-note comes with. The bundled stylus offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and has an eraser at the top. iFlytek is also claiming the stylus is designed to offer a very realistic and natural writing feel, something that you have when writing on real paper.

Coming to its e-book reading abilities, the e-note is able to decipher almost all e-book formats, including the more popular ones such as PDF, MOBI, TXT, and EPUB. The e-note comes with dual mics and a single speaker. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The e-note runs a customized version of the Android operating system.

Coming to the design, the new iFlytek e-note is unlike what has almost become an industry standard where one of the sides is thicker than the rest, something that also serves as a convenient spot for holding the device. Instead, what you have with the iFlytek offering is a more conventional design with thicker forehead and chin while the sides have thinner bezels. The accompanying pen attaches magnetically to the side.

The e-note is currently on pre-order at JingDong where it is priced 1999 yuan.