Where to Buy E-books: Best Online E-book Stores Worth Using

Do you love reading books online but are wondering where to buy e-books for regular reading? If yes, then we have listed some of the best e-book stores you can consider for online reading. Check the list!

Kobo

Kobo eBooks is a global e-book store that has a wide selection of books in every genre, such as romance, fiction, drama, non-fiction, and more. Also, you can get discounts on some books when buying from Kobo. What else do you want? To impress you, Kobo also offers coupon codes and has a free application for iOS and Android devices. When you buy a Kobo e-reader, you will automatically access free apps to read books online. The best part is that you can download the book and save it on Kobo in the desired format to read anytime you want.

Barnes and Noble

This online e-book store has a huge library of interesting reads. They offer lending with Nook and give the best price for all new releases. Moreover, the Barnes and Noble e-book store has more than 3 million paid titles and 1 million free e-books. The books can be in B&N’s eReader (PDB) format or EPUB. And, if you wish to read e-books of Barnes and Noble on Kindle, you need to convert the format as it doesn’t support the Kindle format.

Google Play Books

It is a cloud-based e-book store and all the titles you buy will get automatically saved in your Google Account. In this way, you can access any of the books at any time on any device with ease. Most of these books will be saved in EPUB and PDF formats and Adobe DRM for wide compatibility.

Kindle Store

Kindle Store is another of the best online e-book store run by Amazon. To access it, you need an Amazon Kindle, Fire tablet, or Kindle app. There are more than 7 million titles that give you the freedom to choose the desired read for weekends, bedtime, or vacations. Whether you are a fiction reader, bedtime reader, newspaper reader, or magazine reader, the Kindle app is for all.

Apple Books

Apple Books is the best e-book store for iOS and macOS users. It supports EPUB and PDF book formats. You can easily read books on iPad, iPhone, and MacBook using Apple Books. This has a wide range of libraries for all types of readers. You can browse through various genres and categories to find your preferred reading materials.

In addition, Good e-Reader Store has many other e-readers that offer e-book stores for everyone. Check now!