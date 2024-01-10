Are You a Follower of Reid Moon on Instagram?

Are you following Reid Moon’s Instagram account? Reid owns Moon’s Rare Books, and you can find the store in Provo, Utah, in the United States. Reid Moon shares cool glimpses of really old books on his Instagram!

His newest video discusses prayer books from Marie Antoinette, the Queen of France, and Florence Nightingale, a super important person in England. These books are super ancient, from 1785 to 1856. They have this vintage charm that catches your eye immediately. The one from Nightingale is from when there was a big war called the Crimean War, and inside, it even says “Crimea, May 1856.”

When you go to the bookstore, you’ll see that Reid has 4 big safes in his special room. These safes are like treasure chests filled with his favorite things he keeps forever. Reid is super nice to help support his charity work and sometimes invites small groups to come with him into his secret room.

It’s like a magical and amazing experience where he shows and tells you about the cool stuff in his special safes. This awesome event is called a Show & Tell. Reid will share stories about these incredible treasures in Provo. Some of them are so amazing that you’d think they should be in the best museums in the world!

Reid Moon is very knowledgeable about the very first Book of Mormon. He’s had the amazing opportunity to help more than 350 people get their hands on the first edition of this special book. People love this old book because it’s got a lot of history.

If you want to get one for yourself or know how much your copy is worth, you should talk to Reid. He’s the go-to person for all the best info about this rare and historic book. Reid also has other old books from the Nauvoo and Kirtland times, with signatures and writings from important leaders in the early Latter-Day Saint group. Books really are a man’s best friend, and Mr. Reid Moon is proof of this.