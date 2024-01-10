The Future of Fiction: Wattpad Survey Reveals Evolving Reading Habits and Skepticism of AI in Publishing

Image credit: Wattpad

A recent Wattpad research reveals that younger generations are increasingly reading online fiction, citing content diversity and representation for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ stories.

Nine out of 10 readers believe that storytelling technologies will shape the future of reading. With AI becoming prevalent in the publishing world, 92% of US readers see the need for human involvement in writing and publishing.

This data comes from Wattpad, a leading storytelling and webnovel community, and Wakefield Research, which highlights the shifting reading culture and fiction landscape across generations. Research shows that older readers have been slower in adapting to digital reading technology.

Here are some interesting facts from the recent Wattpad survey:

Digital reading formats are increasingly popular among younger generations, with 71% of Millennials and 65% of Gen Z turning to webnovels, ebooks and webcomics. However, less than 50% of the Gen X and Boomer generations say the same.

Diversity is a key driver behind the popularity of digital formats. Sixty-one percent (61%) of Gen Z and 70% of Millennials agree that ebooks, webnovels, and webcomics allow them to access the content that’s harder to find in bookstores and libraries, including LGBTQ+ and minority-focused content.

Seventy percent (70%) of Gen Z and 82% of Millennials believe that diversity is important when selecting books or other forms of entertainment, compared to 57% of Gen X and 60% of Boomers.

Diversity in Book Genres

Gen Z prefers genres including romance, fantasy & sci-fi, and horror.

Boomers mostly prefer history, biography, and mystery books.

Gen Z is more into LGBTQ+ fiction than older generations, with 29% of Gen Z reading LGBTQ+ stories for fun compared to only 5% of Boomers and 6% of Gen X readers.

How People Find Recommendations

Eighty (80%) percent of survey participants said they prefer recommendations from a person.

Twenty (20%) percent of participants said they prefer AI or algorithmic recommendations.

Seventy-two percent (72%) of Gen Z and 68% of Millennials look for BookTok and BookTube suggestions.

Sixty-four (64%) percent of Gen X and 70% of Boomers trust friends and family.

Younger readers also rely on online reading communities like Wattpad and GoodReads to find great books, with 38% of Gen Z and 48% of Millennials noting these platforms are important sources for book recommendations.

Surprisingly, the majority of Gen Z readers don’t prefer specific influencers or celebrity book club recommendations. Only 18% cite celebrity book clubs, and 30% cite specific book influencers who are considered for book recommendations.

How Authors Feel About AI in Publishing?

A survey of current Wattpad authors reveals that the majority (79%) of writers say they have never used AI for writing. Almost half (43%) of authors worry that AI could limit monetization and publishing opportunities. In contrast, 58% of authors acknowledged AI’s potential to support editing, and 45% noted the technology could help create cover art.

The research also reveals that more than half of authors (54%) believe AI could jeopardize the essence of inclusive storytelling, like character authenticity and diversity. In addition, 23% of authors worry that AI could undermine sensitivity reading, which is crucial for ensuring cultural accuracy and respect in stories.

Nick Uskoski, Head of Content and Creator Development at Wattpad, says: