Full Digital Comic Behind New “Marry My Husband” Prime Video Series Available on WEBTOON

Recently, the highly anticipated and smash-hit Korean drama series “Marry My Husband” debuted on Prime Video. For Webtoon fans or those who love the series and want to get ahead of its release schedule, the webcomic has inspired the adaptation, which is exclusively available to read on WEBTOON.

Last week, the episode of “Marry My Husband” premiered on Prime Video. The series was created by Sungsojak and adapted by Studio LICO.

Marry My Husband – A Glimpse into the Story

The story of “Marry My Husband” revolves around Jiwon. She is a 37-year-old cancer patient, and she receives a final blow when she discovers the affair between her husband and her best friend. She realizes that her whole life has been a lie. Jiwon dies a tragic death at her husband’s hands.

Fortunately, Jiwon gets a chance to rewrite her fate when she is reincarnated as her younger self. And this time, the lady vows to live a happy and fulfilling life. But first comes revenge. She plans to marry off her now former best friend to her lying, cheating husband.

Here are more details about the Webtoon:

Cast: Park Min-young (Forecasting Love and Weather), Na In-woo (Mr.Queen), Lee Yi-kyung (My Dearest), Song Ha-yoon (Oh! Youngsim)

Park Won-guk Writer: Shin Yoo-dam, based on the original webcomic by Sungsojak

Webtoons are growing popular these days. From Netflix’s adaptations of Sweet Home and All of Us Are Dead to Disney’s Vigilante or Crunchyroll’s Tower of God and, soon, Solo Leveling, there’s a constant, interesting material to binge-watch. These adaptations delve deeper into the stories without the overwhelming density and length of the originals. Marry My Husband is the latest to join.