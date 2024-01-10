Lenovo Launches A Color-Changing Laptop At CES 2024





Image credit: knowtechie

Are you looking to buy a new laptop in 2024? If yes, then you’ll be spoiled with an overwhelming number of choices. Lenovo alone has launched dozens of new devices at CES 2024, along with many AI-powered creativity and productivity devices and solutions.

But what made the event stand out was the launch of a color-changing laptop. The laptop changes color like the color-changing BMW car unleashed at CES 2023. The laptop, which is named ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE, features an E-ink exterior cover that can be customized to the user’s preferences. The cover supports various different patterns and colors.

What’s more, the top cover also has a dynamic clock design. And since it has an E-ink display, it requires too little amount of power that it won’t affect battery life. In addition, the cover will even work when the laptop is shut down.

At the CES 2024, Lenovo has unleashed many new additions to its ThinkBook, LOQ, Yoga, Legion, Tab, and IdeaPad lineups.

More About Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4

The SPE is currently just a concept. But the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4, without the color-changing top, will be available to shoppers later this year. ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is a 13-inch laptop with a 74 WHr battery, an Intel Core Ultra processor, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and weighs 2.20 lbs.

Similar to all the laptops featuring an Intel Core Ultra chip, ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 also has a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) inside for the AI functionality.

Lenovo Legion 9i

The Legion 9i is going to be 2024’s powerhouse gaming laptop. It features an Intel Core i9-14900HX chip and an RTX 4090 GPU. Other specs of the laptop are:

A 165Hz VRR Mini-LED display

64GB of DDR5 RAM

2TB of Gen4 PCIe storage

99.99 Whr battery

A Smart FPS that tracks the power consumption between the CPU and GPU while optimizing the frame rate.

Alongside, the company has also announced several Yoga laptops, including the Yoga Book 9i.

For a new Yoga laptop, the Yoga Book 9i stands out because of its portability. It’s the first full-size dual-screen OLED laptop in the world. Plus, Yoga Book 9i is powered by an Intel Ultra Core processor.

Availability of new Lenovo laptops

No specific date is known yet, but there is a launch window. The laptop maker says that the announced laptops will be available later in 2024.

The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will be on sale in Q1 2024 with an expected price of $1,399. The Lenovo Legion 9i will be available in January starting at $4,399. On the other hand, the Yoga Book 9i will be available for sale in April 2024, starting at $1,999.