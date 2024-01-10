Audible takes the driver’s seat with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio in Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz announced at CES 2024 its endorsement of Dolby Atmos spatial audio for Audible and Amazon Music recordings, Slash Gear reported. The immersive Dolby Atmos experience is already a highlight in specific Mercedes-Benz vehicles, infusing the cabin with spatial sound via platforms like Apple Music. The spatial audio audiobook upgrade will initially grace vehicles equipped with the Burmester 4D and 3D Surround System, a feature exclusive to the latest generation of MBUX infotainment.

Native applications for Audible and Amazon Music on MBUX will not only embrace Dolby Atmos for music but also extend the sensory journey to audiobooks, Originals, and podcasts (assuming such versions exist). Mercedes promises a transformative experience, where podcasts and audiobooks seem to materialize within the confines of your vehicle.

Access to these features will, naturally, require a subscription to the respective apps. Initially, the pool of titles supporting Dolby Atmos playback will be modest, considering Audible’s vast catalog of over 850,000 podcasts, audiobooks, and Audible Originals. Currently, only “dozens” are offered in spatial audio.

Identification of compatible media is simplified by the Dolby Atmos logo. Noteworthy selections like The Sandman Act III, David Copperfield, and ambient soundscapes such as The Healing Power of Nature are already available in spatial audio versions.

The introduction of this immersive upgrade to Mercedes vehicles is slated for a global over-the-air (OTA) update in Q3 2024. The initial beneficiaries will be the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLE Coupe, and CLE Cabriolet, all equipped with the 3rd generation of MBUX. Amazon Music’s Dolby Atmos support in the MBUX app started its rollout in December 2023, beginning with select models, with broader audiobook Atmos support anticipated in the future.