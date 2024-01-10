Lenovo showcasing new laptop concept featuring E Ink Prism 3 display on the lid

Lenovo is turning heads with an avant-garde laptop prototype at CES 2024, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE, flaunting an E Ink Prism 3 color display on its lid. This display, powered by E Ink’s energy-efficient, programmable technology capable of supporting an array of eight colors may have originally been designed for retail signage and such but has already seen applications in the most unlikeliest of places as well. That includes the BMW color-changing car, robot dogs, guitar, and even toilets. To name a few. However, this is the first time it has been used to adorn the laptop lid.

A nice aspect of the laptop’s low-power E Ink screen on the lid is that it can show the various programmed patterns even when the laptop is switched off. This opens up a realm of personalization possibilities, granting users a distinctive and customizable aesthetic. Thanks to the energy-efficient nature of E Ink technology, the laptop can maintain its vibrant display even when closed or turned off, ensuring a visually striking experience without compromising battery longevity.

Lenovo is showcasing the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE as a bold proof of concept at CES, presenting four distinct design schemes and the capacity to support up to a thousand different images. E Ink Prism 3, unveiled by E Ink last year, is renowned for its adaptability in displaying vibrant graphics and patterns with a diverse color palette. While it typically finds its place in dynamic signage and automotive applications, Lenovo’s conceptual laptop seeks to unveil its potential in the domain of personal computing, emphasizing customization and aesthetic allure.

Beyond the innovative E Ink display, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE boasts a 13.5-inch, 2.8K, 120 Hz primary display. Internally, it packs an Intel Meteor Lake processor, supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory, provides up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and houses a robust 74 Wh battery. The laptop also comes equipped with quad speakers, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and starts at a lightweight 1 kg (2.2 pounds) for the model sans the E Ink lid.

Also, while the results are stunning, Lenovo is billing the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE as a proof of concept. What that means is there us no certainty it will eventually be made available in the market.