Amazon rolls out new update for Kindle e-readers and Kindle Scribe

Amazon has come up with another software update for the Kindle range of e-readers. The update version 5.16.6 introduces changes that apply mainly to the user interface. That includes a redesigned main settings menu that Amazon is claiming will make things easier for users to find the stuff they want.

Another change introduced ironically has to do with the Kindle update section itself. Here the ‘Update Your Kindle’ tab has been removed. This makes for a nice change considering that the entry would generally remain grayed out when there isn’t any update available but was confusing at times. Now, there is the Software Update option that is taking up the place, which when invoked will show the current version installed. It should also show when a new update is available.

Another change introduced is the ability for the user to change the date and time manually. Plus, there is a new screenshots folder introduced as well, which would serve as the exclusive placeholder for all screenshots that you take post the update. The screenshots folder will be accessible once you connect your Kindle device to the computer.

Apart from these, there is a new Household Sharing option introduced under Settings > Home/Library.

The update also includes a feature that applies exclusively to the Kindle Scribe. It is the ability to delete your handwritten strokes using the Lasso Select tool in the writing toolbar.

The update is available for download from the Amazon Software Update page should you prefer to download the same manually. Otherwise, you can wait for the update to automatically download on your device when it gets online and the software is made available in your region.

The update applies to the 10th and 11th-generation Kindle devices. That includes the Kindle Scribe, the Kindle Paperwhite 4 and 5, the Kindle Oasis 3, and the current and previous generation basic Kindle.