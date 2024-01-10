Tellwell Publishing Acquires IndieMosh, Boosting Self-Publishing in Australia

Recently, Canadian firm Tellwell Publishing has announced the acquisition of IndieMosh. IndieMosh, as the name suggested, is a service focused on Australian indie authors. The service guides and helps indie authors navigate the self-publishing process. Tellwell Publishing is a Canadian publishing firm that helps authors publish, market, and distribute books. This acquisition is a significant move for the self-publishing space.

The merger was completed in November 2023, and as a result, Tellwell will be able to extend its comprehensive publishing services to IndieMosh authors. So, Australian authors will get a more robust platform to publish and distributed their work.

Expanding Tellwell’s Services

Tellwell was established in 2015, and the company has been making the publishing process easier for Australian authors since 2018. IndieMosh supported more than 650 Australian authors since its foundation in 2009 by Jennifer Mosher.

Now, the merger of Tellwell and IndieMosh will result in a notable expansion for Tellwell. Their expanded offering will include book coaching, editing, ghostwriting, design, marketing, and distributing. So, IndieMosh authors will have access to a wider and more diversified range of services.

By combining resources and expertise, Tellwell and IndieMosh are set on a mission to empower authors on their publishing journey. To date, Tellwell has contributed to more than 500 books by Australian writers and over 4,000 titles internationally.

Despite its growth, Tellwell has managed to maintain its close-knit, family-owned culture. The company has been recognized for its ethical business practices, being a finalist in the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics in Business.

Looking ahead, Tellwell’s Founder and CEO, Timothy Lindsay, stated that the collaboration with IndieMosh would continue to promote the shared ethos of supporting authors and their stories, thereby strengthening the literary landscape in Australia.