Tor.com to Launch As Reactor On 23rd January

Recently, Tor Publishing Group has announced that Tor.com will launch as Reactor (www.reactormag.com) on January 23, 2024.

Established in 2008, Tor.com is a leader in science fiction and fantasy books and popular culture, with more than 3 million monthly visits. Tor.com has secured many awards and became the Locus Award winner for Best Magazine for 7 years running. In addition to all things SFF, the website also hosts an award-winning short fiction program, which publishes works by Seanan McGuire, Lily Yu, N.K. Jemisin, and scores of first-time authors.

The new name Reactor reflects independence of Tor.com from Tor Publishing Group. The short fiction program will continue, and in addition to daily news on science fiction, fantasy, and related subjects, the website will also cover other genres including horror, romance and more, from writers all over the world.

Devi Pillai, President and Publisher of Tor Publishing Group, says:

“I am very excited to introduce Reactor to the world! We have always been the place to come to for science fiction and fantasy—but with a new name, a new design, we are going to have a magazine that will be more of a pop culture hub for people who love genre of all types. We want to expand the audience and the community that Tor.com has built over the past 15 years.”

Chris Lough, Director of Tor.com (Reactor), says, “Oh, how we have waited for this day. For the past 15 years we have published discerning yet joyful works of media criticism, along with award-winning short fiction and art. Now, starting in 2024, the look and functionality of our magazine’s website will finally match the maturity of our contributors and the needs of our community.”