E-books for gamers: what to read if you are into gaming?

Not many gamers are regularly reading or even thinking about books. But many of them don’t even know that they can uncover an entire universe of e-books related to gaming. Starting with guides about building a PC or how to play certain games and finishing with plots based on your favorite gaming universes. So today, we will help gamers find just the proper e-book for themselves by presenting you with a diverse list of e-books suitable for gamers.

Fortunes Formula

The book tells about a unique formula discovered in 1956 by a few talented scientists. They declare that each person can use this formula to become rich through gambling games.

It is an excellently written story that will make you familiar with sophisticated mathematical and economic concepts without any confusion. And don’t think this is just a boring formula explanation. The story involves many figures like gangsters, police, and politicians who will interact and create interesting situations.

World of Warcraft: Rise of the Horde

A legendary warcraft universe created by Blizzard entertainment keeps getting extensions in the form of exciting books. And one of them is World of Warcraft: Rise of the Horde. This compelling writing will tell you about the origins of the horde, or in other words, about orcs. About their life on the Draenor, about clans, their relations, and war chiefs. You will see a Gul’dan, a famous warlock in the Warcraft universe, starting his chief’s way alongside a wise orc called Durotan and other creatures of Draenor.

Blood, sweat, and pixels

This book will perfectly suit people who want to understand the costs of developing a successful game. Moreover, the book format makes it attractive not only for gamers but also for young developers, as they will get a better image of what to expect from their job.

It is a well-written book that will keep you engaged until the last page, explaining all the complexities the developers’ team faces during the game development. The content of the book starts with features of working with game engines and finishes with final stages like bug testing. If you have at least some interest in games and their technical aspects, this book will be worth your time.

Getting Gamers: The Psychology of Video Games and Their Impact on the People Who Play Them

Getting Gamers is truly unique writing that allows you to look at the gaming industry from a whole different perspective – the perspective of business, psychology, and social life. The book uncovers how games can affect people to improve different aspects of their lives. The author declares that games are not just useless tools for spending our time. Instead, he thinks that games can help you to develop essential skills which will help you to become more successful in your career, make more friends, and just live a better life. Getting Gamers is very exciting and fun to read as it uses compelling writing with plenty of funny jokes.

Significant Zero: Heroes, Villains, and the Fight for Art and Soul in Video Games

Significant Zero is another book that tells us about game development from its inner perspective. It is essential to mention that Significant Zero was written by a professional designer Walt Williams who contributed to the award-winning Spec Ops: The Line game.

You will be exposed to the narrative designer’s role and contribution to the final gaming product. In addition, Walt Williams will tell you about his previous projects, which you should be familiar with, and in a compelling manner will explain how he wrote them.

As we just proved, there are tons of games-related e-books out there that can be very exciting for gamers. So just pick the one from our list that you liked the most, and read carefully!