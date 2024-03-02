Thrift store surprise – Kindle found inside second-hand leather case

In the world of thrifting, hidden treasures await those with a keen eye and a bit of luck. One Redditor recently struck gold when they stumbled upon a green leather case at their local thrift store. The leather case came adorned with a typewriter illustration. While the case itself was a steal at just $6.19, the real surprise came when they opened it up.

Nestled inside the case was a fully functional Amazon Kindle, a detail missed by the thrift store staff. Despite being an older model, similar Kindles can fetch anywhere from $13 to $39 on resale platforms like eBay, adding even more value to the already discounted purchase.

It’s a win for the environment too. Over 50 million metric tons of electronic waste is generated globally each year, with 85% ending up in landfills or incinerators. Incinerating electronics releases toxins like lead and mercury, while valuable metals like gold, silver, and copper go to waste in landfills. Recycling or thrifting electronic devices helps reduce this environmental impact by extending their lifespan and keeping them out of landfills longer.

So, the next time you’re perusing the racks at your local thrift store, take a closer look at your finds—you never know what surprises might be waiting to be discovered.