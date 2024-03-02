Spotify’s new audiobook subscription tier raises eyebrows: Is it worth the cost?

In a move to cater to book lovers, Spotify has unveiled a fresh subscription tier promising more listening options. However, as The Verge reported, the offering raises questions about its value proposition, especially considering its price point compared to existing plans.

Priced at $9.99 per month, the new tier grants subscribers access to 15 free hours of audiobooks, mirroring the classic Premium plan’s benefits. Yet, for just a dollar more at $10.99, Premium subscribers enjoy the same 15 hours of audiobooks alongside ad-free music and podcasts. Notably, the audiobook plan retains ads for music and podcasts, leaving users paying nearly the same for half the perks. For those who might exceed their allotted listening hours, an option exists to purchase an additional 10 hours for $12.99.

One potential saving grace could be Spotify’s expansive library. While Audible’s basic plan comes in at $7.95 monthly, it offers a limited selection of audiobooks compared to Spotify’s 200,000 titles. Yet, Audible boasts unlimited listening, with its higher-tier option priced at $14.95, including one credit per month for book purchases.

However, beneath the surface, discontent brews within the publishing industry over Spotify’s treatment of audiobooks, particularly concerning compensation models. Reports suggest Spotify’s royalty payments are contingent on full listens, a departure from traditional models where authors earn royalties upon purchase, regardless of consumption. Concerns mount that the shift towards streaming may ultimately slash authors’ earnings, sparking debate over Spotify’s impact on the industry’s financial landscape.

As tensions simmer, Spotify maintains it has disbursed substantial sums to publishers since introducing the 15-hour listening feature, but industry stakeholders remain vigilant amidst the evolving landscape of digital content consumption.