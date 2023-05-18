Amazon introduces a quartet of new Echo devices

Amazon recently unveiled an exciting update to its Echo lineup, introducing four new devices that provide enhanced access to Alexa both at home and on-the-go, all at an incredible price point. These new devices include the all-new Echo Pop, available in vibrant colors like Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal, as well as the next-generation Echo Show 5 with an upgraded speaker system that delivers twice the bass compared to its predecessor. Additionally, there’s the Echo Show 5 Kids featuring a captivating space-themed design, and the all-new Echo Buds that offer high-quality audio and convenient access to Alexa while on the move.

These new Echo devices offer customers even more options and value in accessing Alexa’s capabilities. With over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices sold worldwide, customer engagement with Alexa has grown by more than 35 percent in 2022. Here is a brief lowdown on each of the new Echo devices Amazon has come up with.

Echo Pop

The all-new Echo Pop is an innovative form factor featuring a front-facing directional speaker, allowing users to enjoy full sound and seamless access to Alexa at an affordable price of just $39.99. Its compact design makes it perfect for various settings, such as dorm rooms, apartments, or expanding Alexa’s presence throughout your home. Echo Pop also supports eero Built-in, which can extend Wi-Fi coverage by up to 1,000 square feet when connected to an existing eero Wi-Fi network.

Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids

The next-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids introduce a sleek new look. The redesigned speaker system offers improved bass performance and clearer sound quality, thereby allowing for a more immersive listening pleasure, be it music, audiobooks, videos, and podcasts. Both devices are equipped with the advanced AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a reengineered microphone array. The Echo Show 5 Kids, designed specifically for children, features a captivating space-themed galaxy design, kid-friendly Alexa responses, and parental controls to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Echo Buds

In addition, Amazon introduced the all-new Echo Buds, wireless earbuds that provide rich, balanced sound and allow users to bring Alexa wherever they go. With Alexa’s assistance, users can control music, resume podcasts, set reminders, make calls, and more, all hands-free. Echo Buds offer high-quality audio, a lightweight design, sweat resistance, and a long-lasting battery life. The multipoint pairing feature enables seamless switching between two connected devices, providing flexibility for various activities.

Echo Auto

Furthermore, Amazon announced the expanded availability of Echo Auto, which brings Alexa’s convenience to vehicles, in several countries. The new generation of Echo Auto features a slim design with an adhesive mount, ensuring flexible placement options within the car. With five built-in microphones, users can effortlessly listen to music, make calls, and manage their calendar or to-do list, all while keeping their focus on the road.

Overall, Amazon’s latest Echo devices provide an exciting range of features, enhanced performance, and affordability, making it easier than ever to access Alexa’s capabilities in various settings and situations.